Canada

Moments of silence, other tributes across Ontario today as Queen’s funeral concludes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal Family attends state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II' Royal Family attends state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH ABOVE: The Royal Family, dignitaries from Commonwealth nations and other countries attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, as the 10 days of mourning for her is set to end when she is laid to rest in Windsor later on Monday.

Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon.

In lieu of a provincial holiday, Ontario has declared today a Day of Mourning to coincide with the queen’s state funeral, held earlier today in London.

Premier Doug Ford says people may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth funeral: World says goodbye to British monarch

Some cities held public viewings of the funeral and plan to pause transit services for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. in memory of the queen’s 96 years of life.

In Toronto, bells are set to toll 96 times and a moment of silence will be held in City Hall’s Peace Garden, which was dedicated to the late monarch during a 1984 visit.

The CN Tower is also set to dim at the top of each hour tonight in memory of the queen.

People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on television screens at The Bishop and Belcher pub in Toronto on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon. View image in full screen
People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on television screens at The Bishop and Belcher pub in Toronto on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
© 2022 The Canadian Press
