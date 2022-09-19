Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite index up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2022 11:48 am
Falling Canadian loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. View image in full screen
Falling Canadian loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.73 points at 19,423.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.58 points at 30,799.84. The S&P 500 index was down 6.11 points at 3,867.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.15 points at 11,429.25.

Canada's rising prices becoming entrenched, recession may be needed: economists

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with 75.27 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down 50 cents at US$84.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up two cents at US$7.78 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 70 cents at US$1,682.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.51 a pound.

Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour
Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour
© 2022 The Canadian Press
