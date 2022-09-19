S&P/TSX composite index up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.73 points at 19,423.61.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.58 points at 30,799.84. The S&P 500 index was down 6.11 points at 3,867.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.15 points at 11,429.25.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with 75.27 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was down 50 cents at US$84.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up two cents at US$7.78 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 70 cents at US$1,682.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.51 a pound.
