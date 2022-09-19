OPP charge 2 men with impaired driving in Owen Sound area over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Grey Bruce detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police had a busy weekend, stopping impaired drivers Sunday. Two men face charges.

On Sunday around 12:44 a.m., officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on the sunset strip in the Township of Georgian Bluffs when a motorist entered who officers say they determined had been consuming alcohol.

A 21-year-old from Owen Sound was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or over, and operation while prohibited.

Later that day, around 9:59 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on 200 Sideroad in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Officers said they detected signs of impairment while speaking with the driver.

The driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

A 60-year-old man from Grey Highlands has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Owen Sound at later dates.