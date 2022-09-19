Ennismore man charged with drug trafficking after foot pursuit in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces drug trafficking charges after police say he failed to stop for an officer in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3:50 p.m., an officer on patrol identified a man currently serving a licence suspension driving a vehicle.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene, police allege.

A short time later, officers located the man walking southbound on D’Arcy Street. The suspect fled but police made a quick arrest following a short foot pursuit.

Police say he was found in possession of cash and approximately $25,000 worth of drugs which included 75 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 98 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 10 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Michael Rutledge, 41, of Ennismore, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, driving while under suspension and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police on Monday said Rutledge was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.