Child welfare agencies, families left in dark about ‘high-risk’ group homes, some linked to deaths

The Ontario government is failing to disclose the names of “high-risk” foster care and group homes to children’s aid societies – the organizations responsible for placing kids in care, Global News has learned.

Experts with decades of experience in Ontario’s child-welfare system say this is “hugely problematic” and a major obstacle in knowing where and with whom to safely place a child.

More than 12,000 kids — 17 years old or younger — were legally in the care of an Ontario children’s aid society (CAS) in 2019, according to the latest data.

These agencies are charged with investigating reports of abuse or neglect and can become a last resort for parents whose children become too challenging. In many cases, these vulnerable kids are placed in foster or group homes.

And while the province oversees licensing and inspections of these residences, Global News has learned there is no sharing of information about “high-risk” homes.

One of the companies flagged as potentially unsafe was the site of a fatal stabbing in 2019, while another company had failed to provide proper care for diabetic youth, according to ministry inspection reports.

“If you’re a young person going to live in a group home, shouldn’t you know that there are concerns about the home?” said Dawn Flegel, executive director of Sarnia-Lambton Children’s Aid Society.

"Shouldn't parents or caregivers or legal guardians know about what those concerns are?"

The companies were identified by a team of specialized investigators the province assembled in 2017, in the wake of a string of deaths in Ontario group homes.

Known as the Intensive Site Review Team (ISRT), the team of five sifts through data from more than 430 licenced group homes and foster-care agencies to “identify high-risk residential sites.”

According to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, which oversees the unit, those identified locations can be subject to unannounced visits and intensive site reviews.

The ministry, however, does not publicly disclose which companies are designated “high-risk” – and declined to explain its decision.

Global News was only able to obtain the names by filing a freedom of information request.

The documents do not explain the criteria for being deemed “high-risk.”

Over the past five years, the ISRT has inspected 15 operators of foster care agencies and group homes. Twelve are run by private, for-profit companies; three are not-for-profit. All of the homes receive public funding for each child in care – sometimes hundreds of dollars per child, per day.

Experts were alarmed that the existence of potentially problematic homes is not shared with children’s aid societies, Indigenous agencies, families or kids who are placed in care.

It’s part of a systemic problem, Flegel said, of a “cavern” in the lack of information about foster care and group-home operators. Not even routine inspection reports by the ministry are shared with children’s aid societies, Global News has learned.

“(The names of high-risk homes) should be, I think, public information,” she said.

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services said that “transparency and accountability are extremely important,” yet did not directly respond to questions about why it will not disclose the names of high-risk homes to children’s aid societies and Indigenous agencies.

Five months ago, the province began posting a list of foster care agencies and group homes on the ministry’s website, including any conditions imposed on a company’s licence. But the ministry said it was incumbent upon children’s aid societies to request copies of inspection reports for an operator.

“(Placing agencies) have an ongoing duty to monitor the safety and well-being of those children while they are receiving care in those settings,” said Jennifer Rushby, a spokesperson for the ministry in an email.

Some of the companies under the ISRT’s watch, such as Mary Homes, Connor Homes and Enterphase, were the subject of a Global News/APTN investigation earlier this year.

At Connor Homes, images showed a bedroom ceiling had caved in from water damage and former workers said there were limited food or clothing budgets. At Mary Homes, former youth said staff were poorly trained and often restrained kids for no reason.

The investigation found that while private operators make up 25 per cent of the beds in the child welfare system, they filed 55 per cent of all serious occurrence reports (SORs) – reports required following incidents such as restraints, injuries, youth going missing and deaths.

The analysis, conducted by Global News, was based on a database of more than 10,000 SORs filed between June 2020 and May 2021. In just one year, there were at least 1,000 reports of serious injuries and more than 2,000 reports of physical restraints.