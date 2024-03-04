Nunavut kids in care face loneliness, despair as millions spent to send them south

‘They can charge anything’ View image in full screen Cassandra Yantha, a former supervisor with Nunavut’s Department of Family Services, spoke with Global News. (Global News) Etched out of rock and snow with towering mountains and pristine inlets of arctic waters, Nunavut is home to nearly 37,000 people, 84 per cent of whom are Inuit. Advertisement There are just 20 group home beds at three facilities located in the territory. A housing shortage and overcrowding have left few options for foster placements or for families to take in relatives. A scarcity of services for people with addiction and mental health problems also has worsened the situation, leaving little help for struggling parents. “Ontario group homes are well aware of this gap in services and resources. (They’re) essentially vultures to children and youth who are suffering,” said Cassandra Yantha, another former supervisor with Nunavut’s Department of Family Services. “They know that the service they’re offering is needed,” she said. “They can charge anything.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They can charge anything." From 2019 to 2022, the Nunavut government awarded nearly $41.4-million worth of contracts for out-of-territory care across the country for young people in its child-welfare system, including foster and group homes, according to Global News’ analysis of government contracts. Service providers in Ontario received almost 62 per cent of that total, or $25.6 million. Smaller amounts went to providers in Alberta and Manitoba. During a trip to Nunavut, Global News requested interviews with Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Minister of Family Services Margaret Nakashuk. Both declined. Nunavut’s Department of Family Services said in a statement it was unaware that group homes were charging the territory more than Ontario child protection agencies. “We have not conducted a financial audit of the prices being charged for care within other jurisdictions,” the department said. “We are limited to selecting service providers from those companies that submit proposals (to Nunavut).”

‘Speak f—ing English’ When kids are flown to Ontario group and foster homes, the care is not only expensive, it varies dramatically. Some companies attempt to connect Inuit youth with their culture and create a welcoming home. But other homes were highly punitive, providing little therapy, and were staffed by employees who were often unqualified or lacked resources to properly care for kids with complex needs, former workers said. Some kids would arrive thousands of kilometres from their home communities frightened and unable to leave their rooms, former workers said. Some youth were sworn at for speaking Inuktitut, according to a former worker. “They would just yell at them ‘speak f—ing English.’ They’d swear at them all the time,” they said. Advocates in Ontario and Nunavut said Global’s findings highlight a system that traumatises Inuit youth by removing them from their communities and culture. “If this was happening anywhere else, as Canadians, we would stand up and say, ‘No way,’” said Karen Baker-Anderson, the former executive director of Inuuqatigiit, an Inuit centre in Ottawa. “Yet this is happening in our own country, to our First People who we’ve already done so much harm to.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Yet this is happening in our own country, to our First People who we've already done so much harm to." Nunavut, like the rest of Canada, is reconciling with past mistreatment of its Indigenous people. From the 1940s through the 1970s, the federal government assigned “Eskimo” ID numbers inscribed on leather discs as a personal identification system for Inuit. View image in full screen A tag that was issued as part of the federal government’s ‘Eskimo Identification Tag System.’. (Barry Pottle/Art Gallery of Hamilton) During roughly this same period, Inuit who were sickened with tuberculosis were removed from their communities by the federal government and sent south to sanitariums after long, gruelling trips. Advertisement Many died. Often, bodies were not returned to families. And beginning in the 1950s, Inuit children in the eastern Arctic were sent to federal day schools and hostels. In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized for the “colonial and misguided” government policies that were used to manage Inuit tuberculosis patients — which have had a lasting impact on generations of parents and their kids. Nunavut’s rates of child poverty and family and intimate partner violence were the highest in the country in 2022, Statistics Canada says.

From Iqaluit to Ottawa View image in full screen Qalapik Tooloogak, 24, spoke with Global News. She was sent to Ontario in the hope of finding support as a young person. At 15, she said she was placed at an Ottawa group home. Qalapik Tooloogak, 24, doesn’t hesitate when asked about her father’s own federal government-issued “Eskimo” identification number. 72525. When Tooloogak was just 12, her mother died by suicide. With her family struggling, she too battled self-destructive behaviours, like “huffing gas” or inhaling gasoline fumes to get high. By the time she was a teenager, she was flown to a group home in Ontario. Tooloogak said she was initially excited to live in the city of Ottawa. Once inside the walls of Mary Homes in the Ottawa area, however, she was immediately overwhelmed by the rigidity and “brutal” realities of life in a group home. “It was horrible,” she said. “It’s very lonely.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's very lonely." Youth were violently restrained, food access was restricted, and there was little to no help connecting with her language, Tooloogak said. One worker, however, told Global News that Mary Homes did ask staff to attend classes to learn some Inuktitut. 2:22 Investigation finds youth in Ontario’s child welfare system restrained over 2,000 times in one year Asked if there were any cultural offerings for Inuit youth, Tooloogak said: “Once in a blue moon? Not really.” Mary Homes did not respond to a request for an interview or to a detailed list of questions. Tooloogak said she became increasingly isolated. In the end, her time in the group home left her with dark, painful memories: she began running away and engaging in self-harm. “I couldn’t really talk to anybody or go have something to eat whenever I wanted,” she said. “I used to speak Inuktitut more. I blame Ontario for losing it.”

Unpaid bills, allegations of no therapy View image in full screen A former Alliance worker spoke with Global News in an interview. From Ottawa to the Greater Toronto Area, Global News found companies that billed the territory for millions of dollars in contracts over a four-year period. Advertisement Among them is Alliance Youth Services, which operates foster and staff-model homes in eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area. In its staff-model homes, there was only one youth in each house, overseen by staff. The company was paid nearly $2.1 million to care for kids from Nunavut between 2019 and 2022, according to a Global News analysis of contract data. Alliance’s staff-model placements cost Nunavut $1,143 per day on average. Billing for one contract in particular topped $400,000 in a year. Despite being paid millions, several former workers alleged that Alliance rarely gave Indigenous kids therapy, there was little to no cultural programming, and safety plans for youths in care were often not followed. 8:39 How Grassy Narrows is fighting to keep its kids out of the child-welfare system The company sometimes failed to pay rent, as well as its water, electric and telecom utilities on time, according to multiple interviews, past due notices, and other notices threatening disconnections if bills went unpaid. The heat was even shut off in one home, a former worker said. “You’re calling and begging the propane company to just go deliver a tank of propane to keep the house heated,” said one former worker, whom Global News is not identifying because they fear reprisals. “(Alliance’s) doors should have been closed long ago. … They’re inflicting damage on (kids).” Alliance houses youth who often have complex mental health needs or diagnoses like fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Some former workers said there was extremely high turnover and the company would often hire unqualified staff. “Some students would come to work, and they were fresh out of high school, never had a job before,” one former worker said. “Other people would have absolutely zero experience in social services. They come from a tech or financial background.” “Kids in care always get (the message) that nobody cares about them. Companies are just there for a paycheque,” the worker added. According to its contracts with the Nunavut government, there was an expectation that Alliance “create and deliver high-quality programming that … is knowledgeable about, and sensitive to, the cultural and community issues identified as important by the client.” One worker cared for a teenage girl from Nunavut with complex behavioural issues. There was “no transition plan,” the former worker said, to help her deal with the culture shock of moving from Nunavut to southern Ontario. “It’s pretty alarming given all this funding and they can’t even make it an easier transition for the individual,” the worker said. “There was no Indigenous art, nothing to make it feel like home. … It felt very institutionalized.” 2:59 Ontario proposes child welfare system changes A 2017 safety plan, obtained by Global News, showed this teenager was identified as “high risk” for to sexual encounters with older males and required “100% supervision in the community at ALL times” because “she can be easily taken advantage of by others.” The plan was not followed just three weeks after its creation when the youth and an adult male were left alone together, according to an internal company email obtained by Global News. “(An adult male) disclosed that he has a crush on (the youth) and that they kissed,” Karen Catney, the director of operations with Alliance, wrote in an email to staff. “LOL Soooooo given their difference in ages, they are NOT to see each other or have visits of any kind.” Working conditions at Alliance were so bad that it resulted in a wave of negative online employee reviews, according to former workers. Owners began offering $50 gift cards for positive write-ups on job recruitment websites like Indeed, former workers said. “Alliance is taking advantage of a very vulnerable population of people,” the former worker said. “It’s heartbreaking to see this continue to go on today.” Advertisement

Alliance Youth Services responds View image in full screen 84 children and youth from Nunavut were living in out-of-territory placements, including foster and group homes, as of January 2024, according to the Department of Family Services. Alliance Youth Services’ owner Steve Catney and his wife Karen, who is also a company director, declined an interview request. In a statement sent to Global News, the company strongly rejected all allegations from former workers as “false,” adding there is “no targeting” of Indigenous youth and no difference in fees “based on a resident’s background.” “As our homes are staff model programs, the fees and expenses for our homes (where there is only one resident per home) are higher,” Karen Catney stated in an email. “We work with some extremely challenging individuals who require, in most situations, 2:1 staff complements to ensure safety and a high quality of care,” she wrote, adding that some youth who are placed in its homes have been unsuccessful in finding stability at other group or foster homes. “For the past 19 years, we have consistently had successful audits and reviews by the (Ontario) Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services,” Catney added. “From higher than typical recreational activity budgets, to access to therapy and healthy meals, to encouraging cultural and family connections, we work in partnership with the placing agencies/legal guardians, to develop and execute detailed and individualized plans of care.” Alliance said that all legal matters and outstanding bills have been resolved and that some unpaid bills were an oversight because the homes were vacant at the time. All Alliance staff, the company said, have relevant “education, training and experience.” “The Ministry conducts an annual audit to ensure our staff have appropriate credentials and meet the legislated requirements mandated by the Child, Youth and Family Services Act,” Catney said. The company sent over 40 unsolicited emails to Global News from Alliance workers, which spoke of “excellent,” “nurturing,” and “supportive” care, with “cultural activities” for Indigenous youth. Global News was unable to confirm the authenticity of the emails’ authors as they could not be reached or they didn’t respond to interview requests.

‘A brawl between staff and youth’ View image in full screen A report prepared by Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society in 2020, and obtained by Global News through a freedom of information request. And it wasn’t just one company where Nunavut children and teens were allegedly being mistreated. Global News obtained hundreds of pages of emails, reports and investigations that raised red flags about the quality of care Nunavut kids received in providers across Ontario’s child-welfare system. Bayfield Treatment Centres, which operates homes in eastern Ontario, received nearly $2.6 million from Nunavut to care for kids between 2019 and 2022. While the company was raking in those contracts, alarm bells were ringing inside the local children’s aid agency and Nunavut’s Department of Family Services. “It’s pretty much turning into a brawl between staff and youth (at Bayfield),” said an investigation report prepared by Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society in 2020. Advertisement “There have been several incidents within the last 6 months that could be constituted as a riot.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There have been several incidents within the last 6 months that could be constituted as a riot." Internal emails from Nunavut’s Department of Family Services and reports from Highland Shores CAS between 2015 and 2021 raised serious concerns that staff at Bayfield were improperly restraining children, were making “errors/falsifications” in some incident reports and omitting information from others, while children were punished for speaking their language. “Given the seriousness, we need to seriously consider moving the child/youth,” said a worker with Nunavut’s Department of Family Services in a February 2021 email. 4:14 An Indigenous child welfare agency’s fight to restore culture and raise kids at home Bayfield declined an interview request, but acknowledged in a statement it has had a “tumultuous relationship” with Highland Shores CAS “with differences of opinions on the facts.” Bayfield also rejected allegations that it seeks or targets Indigenous youth. Former workers did not allege Bayfield charged more for Indigenous youth. “Referrals for service are initiated by and sent to us by placing agencies and families,” the company said. “To encourage in-person family involvement, Bayfield funds hotel accommodations for parents whose children are unable to travel and where the family does not live close enough for more frequent visitation/involvement.” Bayfield did not respond directly to a question about the 2020 investigation by Highland Shores CAS. The company said the information Global News is presenting is incomplete and that the small percentage of verified allegations have been addressed. Youth placed in its homes are often referred “because their mental health and behavioural management needs are beyond the capabilities of their families and/or foster parents to cope with,” the company said. “Our staff are doing very difficult work and are often dealing with some very high-risk behaviours,” Bayfield said. “No child and youth worker wants to initiate or be involved in a physical restraint. However, there are times when these risks and worries are overshadowed by the risk of not intervening in these high-risk situations when de-escalation attempts have been unsuccessful.” “Bayfield prides itself on the fact that the majority of (children’s aid society) investigations over the years have occurred as a result of Bayfield staff and/or management self-reporting complaints, allegations and questionable incidents to the local CAS, whether we believe them to be true or not.” Bayfield said it works with the youth placement agency or legal guardian, and “in some cases outside consultants, to ensure cultural needs are met.”

One company: $5.8M over four years The Global News contract data also identified the company that was paid the most money of any out-of-territory residential care provider used by Nunavut’s child-welfare system: Bairn Croft Residential Services Inc. The Ottawa-area company and its subsidiaries received over $5.8 million between 2019 and 2022. Several former workers said Bairn Croft made attempts to connect Inuit clients with their culture. Yet, one former worker told Global News there was a prevailing sense the company could “gouge” Nunavut because the territory had few options where it could send its kids for help. “You’re being torn from your communities and we’re making profits,” said one former worker, whose identity Global News is protecting for fear of professional retaliation. “It feels gross, feels disgusting.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It feels gross, feels disgusting." In all but one contract, the company charged Nunavut a base rate of $496 to care for kids 18 and under in its group homes, compared with the roughly $316 base rate it charged Ontario children’s aid agencies, contract data showed. Bairn Croft co-founder and director Jason Moore defended the rates his company charged Nunavut, saying Ontario’s government-approved rates are outdated and do not reflect “today’s operational costs.” 2:28 Health Matters: Water, housing top public health concerns in Nunavut The company shuttered the last of its youth group homes in 2022 after “the program was no longer financially viable,” Moore said. The for-profit company continues to operate a foster care agency, which includes caring for medically fragile youth, as well as homes for adults. Advertisement He rejected all allegations against his company, saying it “likely” turned down “as many if not more (clients from Nunavut) than we have served.” “Placements are voluntary, include plans for repatriation where possible, include cultural access and staff training,” Moore said in an email. He noted that Bairn Croft does not target or solicit the Government of Nunavut to place youths in its homes, adding contracts reviewed by Global News “represent less than 5% of the individuals we serve.” “We do not agree that our costs are gouging and this is evidenced in part by the fact that we do not in many instances invoice for the fully awarded contract value.” Moore further disputed Global’s findings, arguing that Ontario and Nunavut are not comparable as some clients from the territory are 19 and should receive adult services in Ontario at rates which are similar to Nunavut. He also said Ontario base rates do not contain other extra costs that are billed separately. As for why kids are sent south, Moore pointed his finger at Nunavut. “The root cause may be in part that governments do not sufficiently invest in the development of appropriate resources in their own territory,” Moore said.