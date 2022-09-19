Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident in downtown Hamilton

Police are investigating a shots fired incident from early Sunday in Hamilton’s downtown.
Investigators believe the incident happened around 5 a.m. after “reports of gunfire” in the area of Jackson Street East and Catharine Street South.
Read more: Hamilton police investigating after 24-year-old man shot ‘multiple’ times
Read More
“Shell casings were located at a nearby parking lot located at 84 Jackson Street,” a police spokesperson said in a release.
Trending Stories
“At this time there are no known victims or suspects.”
Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments