Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident in downtown Hamilton

Police are investigating a shots fired incident from early Sunday in Hamilton’s downtown.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 5 a.m. after “reports of gunfire” in the area of Jackson Street East and Catharine Street South.

“Shell casings were located at a nearby parking lot located at 84 Jackson Street,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“At this time there are no known victims or suspects.”

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

