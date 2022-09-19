Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 8:22 am
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shots fired incident from Sept. 18, 2022 on Jackson Street East just northeast of the Hamilton Go Centre. Global News

Police are investigating a shots fired incident from early Sunday in Hamilton’s downtown.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 5 a.m. after “reports of gunfire” in the area of Jackson Street East and Catharine Street South.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating after 24-year-old man shot ‘multiple’ times

“Shell casings were located at a nearby parking lot located at 84 Jackson Street,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“At this time there are no known victims or suspects.”

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

