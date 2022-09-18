Black bear put down after raiding North Vancouver fridge, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

We’ve all had unexpected guests at the door, but one North Vancouver, B.C., resident was not prepared for what he saw at his wide-open front door.

It appeared that a black bear opened the front door and raided a fridge.

When the man found the bear sitting a few feet from his front door, it was snacking on food it had apparently taken from the fridge.

The man recorded the incident on his phone and posted it on TikTok.

“It’s absolutely amazing that he could enter a home, do no damage, go straight to the freezer, remove food and picnic outside,” said Christine Miller, a North Shore Black Bear Society spokesperson.

It’s a level of comfort in a human habitat that officials decided was too risky. Conservation officers put the animal down on Thursday.

In a statement, the B.C. Conservation Service said officers tried setting “a trap” to capture the bear but were unsuccessful.

Officials said the bear’s behaviour escalated even further when it tried numerous times to enter other houses in the neighbourhood.

The service attributed garbage and food scraps as the reason the bear was consistently in the community.

People are being reminded to secure garbage and organic waste bins, freeze odorous food scraps, keep barbecues clean and not leave pet food outside.

