Canada

Some B.C. groups, non-profits will not mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Day of Mourning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. groups, non-profits to remain open on national day of mourning for Queen' B.C. groups, non-profits to remain open on national day of mourning for Queen
Canada will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning this Monday to coincide with the Queen's funeral in London. B.C. public schools and crown corporations will be closed while some Indigenous nations and non-profits say they will stay open. Kristen Robinson reports.

B.C. schools and government offices will be closed tomorrow to mark the province’s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

However, not all organizations are following suit.

Vancouver’s Battered Women Support Services and its offices will remain open, along with its enterprise clothing store My Sister’s Closet.

“We recognize that violence against women actually doesn’t take a holiday and so we (will) remain open 24/7, regardless,” Angela Marie MacDougall, Battered Women’s Support Services’ executive director.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society will also be keeping its doors open Monday.

With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation less than two weeks away, the society said it needs to stay open to support survivors.

”This is a very triggering time as well, it stirs up a lot of emotions for a lot of Indigenous folk, whether they think it is or not, and I strongly feel that we need to be available for those that may need to reach out and have a little chat or a talk,” said Angela White, an Indian Residential School Survivors Society spokesperson.

In addition to the health-care system, banks will also stay open Monday.

The Canadian Banking Association said it will observe a moment of silence to remember the queen but is also committed to delivering essential services.

