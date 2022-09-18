Some B.C. groups, non-profits will not mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Day of Mourning

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. schools and government offices will be closed tomorrow to mark the province’s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

However, not all organizations are following suit.

Songhees Nation and Development Corporation will not be observing the day of mourning on Monday September 19th meaning the Songhees Wellness Centre will be open for our regular business hours. pic.twitter.com/0e17DAghsk — Songhees Nation (@SongheesNation) September 16, 2022

Vancouver’s Battered Women Support Services and its offices will remain open, along with its enterprise clothing store My Sister’s Closet.

“We recognize that violence against women actually doesn’t take a holiday and so we (will) remain open 24/7, regardless,” Angela Marie MacDougall, Battered Women’s Support Services’ executive director.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society will also be keeping its doors open Monday.

With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation less than two weeks away, the society said it needs to stay open to support survivors.

”This is a very triggering time as well, it stirs up a lot of emotions for a lot of Indigenous folk, whether they think it is or not, and I strongly feel that we need to be available for those that may need to reach out and have a little chat or a talk,” said Angela White, an Indian Residential School Survivors Society spokesperson.

Indian Residential School Survivors Society will remain open on Monday, September 19, 2022. If you or someone you know needs immediate assistance or someone to talk to please call our 24/7 crisis line.

1-800-721-0066 pic.twitter.com/TzYuzWihmA — IRSSS (@IRSSurvivor) September 16, 2022

In addition to the health-care system, banks will also stay open Monday.

The Canadian Banking Association said it will observe a moment of silence to remember the queen but is also committed to delivering essential services.