We Are All Treaty People Celebration returns to the Forks in Winnipeg

The We Are All Treaty People Celebration returned to the forks for its sixth annual event on Sunday.

It was the first time the event had been hosted in person in three years.

The event endeavors to bridge the gap between Indigenous people, settlers and newcomers living on Treaties 1 and 2 Territories.

Anishinaabe Elder Harry Bone spoke about the importance of this at last year’s virtual celebration.

“150 years ago, we signed that treaty to welcome people here… from all over the world to come share this land,” he said.

“We welcomed you with open arms into relationship … That relationship we had 150 years ago is very much alive today,” Bone added.

The celebration offers an opportunity for settlers and newcomers to join with Indigenous neighbours and to honour Treaty commitments at a time when society-at-large grapples with recently exposed and long-standing injustices experienced by Indigenous people.

“I think the one takeaway that I really want is for people to claim their treaty relationship and to see that it’s exciting, it’s joyful, it’s about relationship, and that we actually can do this,” said Elaine Bishop, chief of the event planning committee.

The celebration featured music and dance, with headliners Sierra Noble and Madeleine Roger, Treaty teachings, craft vendors, free food and family-friendly games.

