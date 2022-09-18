Police warn public after people reportedly seen climbing Toronto crane

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police issued a warning to members of the public on Sunday morning after officers received reports people were climbing on a construction site.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports at around 7:30 a.m. of people inside a construction site in the area of Yonge Street and Grenville Street.

According to the tweet, there were reports people were taking photos on a construction crane at the top of a building that had not been completed.

“This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions,” Toronto police said.

HAZARD:

Yonge St + Grenville St

7:30am

– Construction site

– Reports of people climbing, taking photos on a crane that is on the top of a building under construction

– This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions#GO1816771

^lb pic.twitter.com/i5cExC79Dj — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2022

