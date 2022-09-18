Police warn public after people reportedly seen climbing Toronto crane

Toronto police issued a warning to members of the public on Sunday morning after officers received reports people were climbing on a construction site.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports at around 7:30 a.m. of people inside a construction site in the area of Yonge Street and Grenville Street.
According to the tweet, there were reports people were taking photos on a construction crane at the top of a building that had not been completed.
“This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions,” Toronto police said.
