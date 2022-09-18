Menu

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets U.K.’s Liz Truss, other world leaders in London

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2022 8:53 am
Trudeau signs Queen Elizabeth II's book of condolences
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, signed the late Queen Elizabeth II's book of condolences in London on Saturday. The prime minister also gave remarks about how the queen's life has impacted him as a leader and as a person.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his British counterpart as world leaders converge on London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Trudeau was seen entering 10 Downing Street on his way into a meeting with Liz Truss shortly after 1 p.m. local time.

Read more: Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state, meets King Charles III

Earlier, Trudeau met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a London hotel.

Trudeau said they were meeting at a time of “reflection and condolences” but that the two leaders also had important matters to discuss.

He suggested the meeting would include discussions on climate change, geopolitical issues and economic growth.

Trudeau will also meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and participate in an evening reception at Buckingham Palace later today before attending the queen’s state funeral tomorrow morning.

Queen Elizabeth death: Trudeau, leaders of the Commonwealth realm meet with King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth death: Trudeau, leaders of the Commonwealth realm meet with King Charles III
