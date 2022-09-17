Motorcycle involved in hit-and-run located by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has located the motorcycle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a police officer.

The motorcycle was found in the Windemere area after a search warrant was executed by EPS on Friday.

The collision occurred near Terwilliger Dr. and 37 Ave. around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The police officer who was hit by the motorcycle was tended to by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A news release from police states the officer remains in hospital as of Saturday afternoon and is healing from his injuries.

A collision investigation is ongoing. Police believe speed to be a factor in the collision.