Traffic

Motorcycle involved in hit-and-run located by Edmonton police

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 5:55 pm
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Erik Bay, Global News

The Edmonton Police Service has located the motorcycle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a police officer.

The motorcycle was found in the Windemere area after a search warrant was executed by EPS on Friday.

Read more: Police officer hit by motorcycle in Edmonton construction zone Wednesday night: EPS

The collision occurred near Terwilliger Dr. and 37 Ave. around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The police officer who was hit by the motorcycle was tended to by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A news release from police states the officer remains in hospital as of Saturday afternoon and is healing from his injuries.

A collision investigation is ongoing. Police believe speed to be a factor in the collision.

