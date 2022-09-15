Menu

Crime

Police officer hit by motorcycle in Edmonton construction zone Wednesday night: EPS

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 2:02 am
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Erik Bay, Global News

A police officer was struck by a motorcycle in Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the area of Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue where officers had set up a traffic stop in a construction zone.

According to Edmonton Police Service, an officer was attempting to direct a motorcycle to pull over when he was hit. The offending vehicle then fled the scene.

EMS transported the officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle is described as a red 2005-2006 Honda CBR 600RR with gold rims.

Edmonton police describe the motorcycle as a red 2005-2006 Honda CBR 600RR with gold rims.
Edmonton police describe the motorcycle as a red 2005-2006 Honda CBR 600RR with gold rims. Edmonton Police Service

A major collision team is investigating and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the motorcycle to contact Edmonton police.

