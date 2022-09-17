Menu

Crime

Peel police charge 17-year-old with firearm offences in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 3:04 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charge with “numerous” firearm offences in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers from the strategic tactical enforcement policing team were involved in an investigation on Sept. 9 at around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Mississauga man charged for allegedly stealing firearms in Simcoe: police

Police responded to a large group congregated in the area of The Collegeway and Hornbeam Crescent in Mississauga.

As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga. He faces several firearm-related charges and appeared in court on Sept. 10, police said.

