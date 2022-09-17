Peel police charge 17-year-old with firearm offences in Mississauga

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charge with “numerous” firearm offences in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said officers from the strategic tactical enforcement policing team were involved in an investigation on Sept. 9 at around 8:30 p.m.
Police responded to a large group congregated in the area of The Collegeway and Hornbeam Crescent in Mississauga.
As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga. He faces several firearm-related charges and appeared in court on Sept. 10, police said.
