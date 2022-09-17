Here is the official candidates’ list for Vancouver’s 2022 municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The official candidates’ names that will be on the 2022 Vancouver municipal election ballot has now been released by the city.

On Friday evening, Vancouver election office staff conducted a draw to determine the order of names on the ballot, which is in accordance with section 79 of the Vancouver Charter.

Candidates’ names will not be listed alphabetically on the ballot but “in random order to ensure an equal playing field for candidates,” city staff said.

The official candidate list will be the same on every ballot, and is as follows:

Candidates for mayor (one to be elected)

50 SHOTTHA, Satwant

51 STEWART, Kennedy (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

52 POPAT, Imtiaz

53 HARDWICK, Colleen (TEAM)

54 BROWN, Leona

55 RAUNET, Françoise

56 VILLEGAS, Lewis

57 CHAN, Ping

58 HARDING, Fred 傅爱德 (NPA)

59 HANSEN, Mike

60 CHARMLEY, Ryan

61 BUDAY, Gölök Z

62 TETI, Dante

63 SIM, Ken (ABC Vancouver)

64 MARISSEN, Mark (Progress Vancouver)

Candidates for councillor (ten to be elected)

100 NARDI, Sean (TEAM)

101 OUELLETTE, Breen (COPE)

102 HAYER, Asha (Progress Vancouver)

103 MONTAGUE, Brian (ABC Vancouver) – North Vancouver

104 ANDERSON, Dulcy (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

105 TRUONG, Tesicca 張慈櫻,Trương Từ Anh (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

106 DENOFRIO, Dominic

107 TRIGUEROS, Nancy (COPE)

108 ORR, Sean (VOTE Socialist)

109 MACKINNON, Stuart (Vision Vancouver)

110 VARGAS, Lina

111 SINGH, Alvin (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

112 BONAMIS, Iona 陶思穎 (OneCity)

113 KIRBY-YUNG, Sarah (ABC Vancouver)

114 WIEBE, Michael (GREEN)

115 FOX, Amy “Evil Genius”

116 DE GENOVA, Melissa 鄭慧蘭 (NPA)

117 HE, May (Progress Vancouver)

118 WEBKING, Tanya (COPE)

119 ZHOU, Lenny (ABC Vancouver)

120 PEACOCK, Amie

121 OGER, Morgane (Progress Vancouver)

122 CARR, Adriane (GREEN)

123 FRANSON, Marlo

124 ALM, K R

125 NORRIS, Matthew (OneCity)

126 MEISZNER, Peter (ABC Vancouver)

127 BROWN, Cleta (TEAM)

128 SINGH, Devyani (GREEN)

129 BOLDT, Lesli (Vision Vancouver)

130 REDMOND, Eric (Affordable Housing Coalition)

131 DOMINATO, Lisa (ABC Vancouver)

132 KLASSEN, Mike (ABC Vancouver)

133 BOWEN, Mark

134 BHAYANI, Cinnamon 芯娜萌 雅妮(NPA)

135 ROBERTS, Stephen P (TEAM)

136 SWANSON, Jean (COPE)

137 CROMWELL, Ian (OneCity)

138 CHARKO, Ken 肯·查克 (NPA)

139 BOYLE, Christine (OneCity)

140 PHILBERT, Kyra

141 SMITH, Stephanie (GREEN)

142 FRANCIS, Mauro (Progress Vancouver)

143 QUAN, Grace (TEAM)

144 NIJJAR, Param (TEAM)

145 ALLAN, Elaine 伊艾倫 (NPA)

146 ASHE, Jeanette (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

147 TIELEMAN, Bill (TEAM)

148 BLIGH, Rebecca (ABC Vancouver)

149 BROWN, Hilary (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

150 ZARRABIAN, Arezo 蘇勵安 (NPA)

151 FRY, Pete (GREEN)

152 LÝ, Tim

153 MACKENZIE, Jeremy

154 BARZEGARI, Honieh هانیه برزگری (Vision Vancouver)

155 WVONG, Russil (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

156 CHIN, David (Progress Vancouver)

157 ROSA, Marie Noelle (Progress Vancouver)

158 LEE, Morning 李會民 (NPA)

Candidates for park board commissioner (seven to be elected)

200 JENSEN, Scott (ABC Vancouver)

201 GIESBRECHT, Gwen (COPE)

202 CHARRETTE, Nick

203 DIGBY, Tom (GREEN)

204 FRENKEL, Carla (Vision Vancouver)

205 UPTON, Jason (NPA) UBC

206 PINOCHET-ESCUDERO, Andrea (VOTE Socialist)

207 LIVINGSTONE, Chris (COPE)

208 BARKER, Tricia (TEAM)

209 STOCKWELL, Caitlin (OneCity)

210 HOWARD, Marie-Claire (ABC Vancouver)

211 RollerGirl

212 IRWIN, John (Vision Vancouver)

213 JACKSON, Serena (OneCity)

214 CHRISTENSEN, Laura (ABC Vancouver)

215 RILEY, Tricia (GREEN)

216 VIRDI, Jas (ABC Vancouver)

217 HASSAN, Maira (COPE) UBC

218 MENARD, Liam Murphy

219 SEPTEMBER, Dehara (NPA)

220 ZARUDINA, Olga (NPA)

221 KIMURA, Kumi (TEAM) Richmond

222 LARSEN, Kathleen (TEAM)

223 MOLLINEAUX, Michelle (TEAM)

224 PASIN, Dave 戴夫·帕辛 (NPA)

225 BUCKSHON, James (TEAM)

226 RIVERS, Tiyaltelut Kristen (OneCity) West Vancouver

227 AUDLEY, Patrick (TEAM)

228 BASTYOVANSZKY, Brennan (ABC Vancouver)

229 HAER, Angela Kate (ABC Vancouver)

230 SMITH, Tracy D

231 CRAIG, Steven

Candidates for school trustee (nine to be elected)

300 RICHARDSON, Christopher JK (ABC Vancouver)

301 FEDORA, Aaron (NPA)

302 CHAN-PEDLEY, Lois (GREEN)

303 THOMSON, Hilary (Vision Vancouver)

304 MAH, Suzie 馬陳小珠 (COPE)

305 TENGCO, Amanda

306 LEUNG, Aaron (Vision Vancouver)

307 ZEIDLER, Karina (VOTE Socialist)

308 HOPKINS, Heming

309 LITZCKE, Karin

310 TRIGUEROS, Rocco (COPE) Burnaby

311 AGGARWAL, Rahul 羅家衛 (NPA)

312 MCARTHUR, Kera (Vision Vancouver)

313 CHIEN, Alfred (ABC Vancouver)

314 FARIDKOT, Preeti (ABC Vancouver)

315 FRASER, Janet (GREEN)

316 JUNG, Victoria (ABC Vancouver)

317 SIGURDSON, Krista (OneCity)

318 EPSTEIN, Kyla (OneCity)

319 VAUGHAN, Ashley (NPA)

320 REDDY, Jennifer (OneCity)

321 GOODINE, Nadine C (NPA)

322 SOMERS, Gavin (OneCity)

323 BROWN, Rory (OneCity)

324 LEVINE, Zelda

325 KLJAJIC, Milan 夏•米男 (NPA)

326 CARDWELL, Steve (Vision Vancouver)

327 POPPELL, Nick (GREEN)

328 ZHANG, Josh (ABC Vancouver)

329 WONG, Allan 黃偉倫 (Vision Vancouver)

330 ALAM, Matiul (TEAM)

Voters in Vancouver will be heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15 for the upcoming 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Community members will be deciding on one mayor, 10 city councillors, seven park board commissioners, nine school trustees and three capital plan questions.