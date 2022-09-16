Menu

Crime

Peel police investigating after carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 6:40 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police are searching for three suspects after a carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Ray Lawson Boulevard area at around 5:53 p.m.

Officers said three male suspects with knives allegedly stole a white Mazda 3 with a licence plate reading BYTC655.

Read more: 6 people charged in connection with 21 hardware store thefts in York region: police

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers are now searching for three men in their 20s or 30s who were seen wearing bandanas and baseball caps.

“Call 911 if you see (the) car,” police wrote in the tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

