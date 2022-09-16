Peel police investigating after carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

Police are searching for three suspects after a carjacking in Brampton, Ont.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Ray Lawson Boulevard area at around 5:53 p.m.
Officers said three male suspects with knives allegedly stole a white Mazda 3 with a licence plate reading BYTC655.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Officers are now searching for three men in their 20s or 30s who were seen wearing bandanas and baseball caps.
“Call 911 if you see (the) car,” police wrote in the tweet.
