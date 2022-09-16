Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Should Montreal’s Mount Royal cross be lit purple to honour Queen Elizabeth II?

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Should Montreal’s Mount Royal cross light up to honour fallen Queen?' Should Montreal’s Mount Royal cross light up to honour fallen Queen?
WATCH: Some Global News viewers have very keen eyes. They noticed the lights on the Mount Royal cross were not purple following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But should they have changed colour? Global's Olivia O'Malley gets the royal scoop and sheds light on the situation.

Every night the Mount Royal cross illuminates the sky and can be seen kilometers away. The lights are a white hue, but historically they haven’t always been the same colour.

According to historian Donovan King, the lights changed colour to mark moments in history. King says traditionally it was purple for the death of a pope, and the same hue for the death of Queen Elizabeth II‘s father King George.

“There have been some exceptions. It was turned red for a world AIDS conference in the ’80s. It also changed blue for a Jean Baptiste celebration, for example,” said Donovan.

However, he believes the nearly century-old cross has not changed colour since the City of Montreal took possession in 2004. In 2016, it did go dark for Earth Hour.

Read more: ‘Symbol of the atrocities done to us’: Indigenous women want Montreal cross taken down

Story continues below advertisement

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society was previously responsible for the 30-metre cross, but says it is unaware of the lights ever changing colour.

Montrealers who spoke to Global News say even if it’s not protocol, the lights should be purple following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m not sure if it’s a necessity, but I think it would be nice because it would show the respect,” said Sue Peacock.

Read more: Montrealers celebrate National Tree Day with tree-planting activity on Mount Royal

Ross Camiel added, “I think Canada should embrace the loss of such an important world figure. Definitely light it up.”

Some even think the cross’s colours should change like the Champlain Bridge does, marking special events.

“I’m not against a little bit of splurge once and a while for something that changes the urban environment, gives people something to look at, something to talk about,” said Pierre Ross.

Any chance of that happening in the future is up in the air. The City of Montreal did not get back to Global News by press time.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagQueen Elizabeth II tagCity of Montreal tagqueen elizabeth death tagMount Royal tagTribute tagLights tagMount Royal cross tagMount Royal lights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers