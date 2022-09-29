31 speeding charges laid during 2nd week of back-to-school traffic blitz by Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police issued more than 30 charges during the second week of their back-to-school traffic safety blitz.

During their second week of enforcement in school zones and community safety zones, police issued 33 charges in their jurisdiction of Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

During the first week, officers issued 70 traffic-related charges.

Over the two weeks, there have been 103 charges laid:

71 for speeding offences: 31 more reported during Week 2.

One for stunt driving — a vehicle on Monday travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h school zone in Cavan. A 21-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving and received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Two for distracted driving — one more during Week 2.

Two for crosswalk offences — unchanged.

One for insurance — one new offence this week.

26 for permit offences — three more during Week 2.

Two vehicles were towed after being deemed unsafe — unchanged.

The Safe School Zones campaign is funded by Peterborough County’s Active Transportation Master Plan.