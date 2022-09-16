COVID-19 cases and deaths down in Ontario from week before

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 cases and deaths are down in the most recent week of data available, but outbreaks in nursing homes are on the rise.

The agency says there were 6,968 cases of COVID-19 recorded during the week of Sept. 4 to 10, compared to 8,175 the previous week.

There were 54 deaths in the latest week of data, and 70 deaths the week before.

The agency says there were 47 long-term care homes in outbreak compared to 30 the week prior.

Public Health Ontario says there was a notable increase in hospitalizations for infants under one year old, from 17 children that week compared to eight the week prior.

It says the overall per cent positivity is in the moderate range at 11.4 per cent of the 57,251 tests conducted, down slightly from 12.7 per cent positivity the week before.