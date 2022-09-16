Menu

Comments

Canada

Assault at Regina restaurant leads to multiple charges

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 1:56 pm
Regina Police badge
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 4 p.m., Regina police received a report of a man assaulting a staff member and a security officer at a restaurant. File / Global News

A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged following an alleged assault on two restaurant employees and a police officer.

Read more: ‘This is not a TV drama’ — RCMP give update on Saskatchewan stabbings investigation

On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., Regina police say they received a report of a man assaulting a staff member and a security officer at a restaurant. The incident occurred at a business in the 800 block of Albert Street.

While police were gathering statements and other evidence, police say a member of the canine team located an individual who was lying on the ground in the 800 block of Angus Street. When the canine officer tried to rouse him, police say he became combative and allegedly struck the officer.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences

Further investigation, including the use of surveillance video, suggested the man in the 800 block of Angus was the same man who had refused to leave the restaurant. Further investigation led to charges.

Jacob Kahnapace of Regina is charged with two counts of assault, and assault on a peace officer.

Kahnapace was held for court on Thursday.

