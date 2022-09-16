Assault at Regina restaurant leads to multiple charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged following an alleged assault on two restaurant employees and a police officer.

On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., Regina police say they received a report of a man assaulting a staff member and a security officer at a restaurant. The incident occurred at a business in the 800 block of Albert Street.

While police were gathering statements and other evidence, police say a member of the canine team located an individual who was lying on the ground in the 800 block of Angus Street. When the canine officer tried to rouse him, police say he became combative and allegedly struck the officer.

Further investigation, including the use of surveillance video, suggested the man in the 800 block of Angus was the same man who had refused to leave the restaurant. Further investigation led to charges.

Jacob Kahnapace of Regina is charged with two counts of assault, and assault on a peace officer.

Kahnapace was held for court on Thursday.

