Prince Albert, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it arrested a Prince Albert, Sask., man with child pornography charges in relation to to an investigation into possession of child pornography through an online search engine.
Officers said they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a Prince Albert residence that was identified as where these offences were occurring.
Police said electronic devices were seized for further analysis.
ICE said 63-year-old James Seright was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of accessing child pornography.
He was released with multiple conditions.
