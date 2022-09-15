Prince Albert, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it arrested a Prince Albert, Sask., man with child pornography charges in relation to to an investigation into possession of child pornography through an online search engine.

Officers said they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a Prince Albert residence that was identified as where these offences were occurring.

Police said electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

ICE said 63-year-old James Seright was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of accessing child pornography.

He was released with multiple conditions.

