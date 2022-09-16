Menu

Crime

The Pas, Man. woman 4th suspect arrested in connection with gruesome February murder, dismemberment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:02 pm
The police investigation led to this home on Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The police investigation led to this home on Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News / File

A fourth suspect has been arrested in a February homicide, Winnipeg police said.

Police arrested Kayla Josephine Bercier, a 23-year-old woman from The Pas, and charged her as an accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Brandon Brust.

Bercier is also facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Read more: Arrests made after Manitoba man’s dismembered body found stuffed in suitcases, source says

RCMP found the body of Brust — who had been reported missing on Feb. 11 — in the RM of Woodlands on March 30.

Trending Stories

Sources told Global News at the time that he had been dismembered and stuffed into multiple suitcases after being killed.

Story continues below advertisement

The police investigation uncovered that Brust had been brutally assaulted and left for dead inside a home on Pritchard Avenue, where other victims were also seriously assaulted, including a sexual assault and an incident of forcible confinement.

Three adults were charged with the homicide. Bercier, the fourth, was arrested Sept. 9 in The Pas by RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Court records show suspect in grisly Winnipeg homicide has violent history with women' Court records show suspect in grisly Winnipeg homicide has violent history with women
Court records show suspect in grisly Winnipeg homicide has violent history with women – May 20, 2022
