The Pas, Man. woman 4th suspect arrested in connection with gruesome February murder, dismemberment

A fourth suspect has been arrested in a February homicide, Winnipeg police said.

Police arrested Kayla Josephine Bercier, a 23-year-old woman from The Pas, and charged her as an accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Brandon Brust.

Bercier is also facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

RCMP found the body of Brust — who had been reported missing on Feb. 11 — in the RM of Woodlands on March 30.

Sources told Global News at the time that he had been dismembered and stuffed into multiple suitcases after being killed.

The police investigation uncovered that Brust had been brutally assaulted and left for dead inside a home on Pritchard Avenue, where other victims were also seriously assaulted, including a sexual assault and an incident of forcible confinement.

Three adults were charged with the homicide. Bercier, the fourth, was arrested Sept. 9 in The Pas by RCMP.

