Arrests made after Winnipeg man’s dismembered body found stuffed in suitcases: source

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers.

Three men are facing a slew of charges after a 24-year-old was killed and dismembered over a drug deal gone bad, police say.

RCMP found the body of missing man Brandon Brusk in the RM of Woodlands on March 30.

Sources tell Global News he had been dismembered and stuffed into multiple suitcases after being killed weeks earlier.

It’s believed Brusk had been brutally assaulted and left for dead inside a Pritchard Avenue home before the suspects eventually killed him and transported his body outside the city.

According to police, Brusk’s car had been found on Selkirk Avenue back in February and days later officers were led to a home in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Six people were found inside the residence, including a missing young woman in her 20s whom police had also been searching for.

Police say the woman and Brusk had gone to the home for a drug deal when things turned ugly and he was badly beaten.

The woman had been viciously assaulted and police say she was sexually abused multiple times over multiple days.

Three men are in custody facing charges including second-degree murder, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

