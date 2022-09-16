Massive painting of Queen Elizabeth on display at Winnipeg mall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers may be an ocean away from the memorial activities in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, but for the next two weeks, they can pay their respects to the late monarch by visiting a local icon.

An enormous portrait of the queen that was once a fixture at Winnipeg Jets games and rock concerts in the old Winnipeg Arena is temporarily on display at CF Polo Park mall.

The five-metre by three-metre painting — which requires a 10-person crew to assemble and install — was taken down from the former home of the Jets in 1999. It has changed hands a few times since, but is currently owned by Ron D’Errico, who said it will go to its ‘final’ home at Impact Security Group, where it’ll be on permanent display after the stint at the mall.

