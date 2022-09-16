Menu

Canada

Massive painting of Queen Elizabeth on display at Winnipeg mall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 10:56 am
A huge portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II is on display at CF Polo Park mall. View image in full screen
A huge portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II is on display at CF Polo Park mall. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Winnipeggers may be an ocean away from the memorial activities in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, but for the next two weeks, they can pay their respects to the late monarch by visiting a local icon.

An enormous portrait of the queen that was once a fixture at Winnipeg Jets games and rock concerts in the old Winnipeg Arena is temporarily on display at CF Polo Park mall.

Read more: Plans underway to display massive painting of Queen Elizabeth from old Winnipeg Arena

The five-metre by three-metre painting — which requires a 10-person crew to assemble and install — was taken down from the former home of the Jets in 1999. It has changed hands a few times since, but is currently owned by Ron D’Errico, who said it will go to its ‘final’ home at Impact Security Group, where it’ll be on permanent display after the stint at the mall.

Click to play video: 'Plans underway to display massive painting of Queen Elizabeth from old Winnipeg Arena' Plans underway to display massive painting of Queen Elizabeth from old Winnipeg Arena
Plans underway to display massive painting of Queen Elizabeth from old Winnipeg Arena

 

