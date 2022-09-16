Quebec party leaders back on election campaign trail after first televised debate

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s major party leaders are back on the campaign trail Friday after last night’s leaders’ debate.

All five leaders are scheduled to attend a summit in Montreal in the morning organized by Quebec’s association of municipal governments.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is also scheduled to meet his party’s Montreal-based election team and speak with reporters.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is planning to attend a rally in a western Montreal riding where polls have shown her party is facing a challenge from the CAQ.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be campaigning with party activists in Anglade’s Montreal riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime is planning to hold a large rally in Quebec City later in the day, and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is scheduled to go door-to-door this evening in the eastern Montreal riding where he is standing for election.