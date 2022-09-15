Terry Fox Run on track to bounce back in Calgary area after COVID-19 disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

This week marks a big moment in the battle against cancer in the Calgary area.

The weekend brings the first full-scale Terry Fox Run since 2019, and organizers are trying new approaches to help the event bounce back after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Terry Fox Foundation’s Paul Cox is optimistic the event will be a success.

“I’ve been tasked with helping to rebuild Terry Fox runs in Calgary and Cochrane,” he said.

“It’s almost like starting from scratch — it’s been a lot of work to get it together.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's almost like starting from scratch — it's been a lot of work to get it together."

The Filipino Canadian Association of Cochrane Alberta (FCACA) is helping with that effort.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of the Filipino community, we would try to involve new immigrants, paying tribute to Terry Fox in whatever way they can,” FCACA’s Edwin Aguanta said.

“He has been an inspiration to everyone with his determination, and it’s also a great opportunity for them to give back to the community.”

Aguanta is joining a group of Cochrane cyclists in a new effort at fundraising: a 42-kilometre bike ride.

“The significance of the 42 is this is the 42nd year of the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope,” ride organizer Brandon Cruze said. “It’s great to see people in the community and all over the world still continue to take part in the Marathon of Hope.

“There have been so many advances in cancer research that have happened over the last 42 years — they’re saving more lives.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There have been so many advances in cancer research that have happened over the last 42 years — they're saving more lives."

The Terry Fox Run has been an annual event for Cox for the past 40 years. His involvement was inspired by a memorable moment.

Story continues below advertisement

“On July 17, 1980, I saw Terry Fox run right down the main street in London, Ont., where I’m originally from,” Cox said. “It was very moving.

“I close my eyes and it seems just like a year ago, not 42 years ago.”

He is encouraging anyone who can make it to take part in this year’s run on Sunday, Sept 18.

“Terry is a story for the world, regardless of which country people come from,” Cox said. “We’re working together to outrun cancer.”

4:04 Terry Fox Run returns to in-person event Terry Fox Run returns to in-person event