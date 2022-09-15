‘I’ve got some dad strength going’: Roughriders’ Fajardo ready for first game as a father

On a misty Thursday morning, Cody Fajardo was back on the field with his Saskatchewan Roughriders teammates as the green and white prepare for the second last home tilt of the season against the Edmonton Elks.

This walkthrough was one of many in the signal caller’s career as a starter, but was his first as a father, after his wife Laura gave birth to son Lucas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It actually felt like it’s been a while since I was out there. I know it was only two short days but it was good to be back out there with the guys,” Fajardo said. “On Sept. 14 at 1:42 a.m., life got a little bit sweeter, so we’re very happy and blessed that he’s here and healthy.”

The Riders quarterback is drawing on inspiration from his wife this week in his team’s final game before their second bye week of the season.

“Laura was a complete rock star through it all, she’s tough as nails, so a lot of of inspiration, a lot of drive for me just watching her go through that and being a part of that, seeing your son being born,” he said.

“Sleeping in the same little hospital bed together with all three of us, it’s things that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Fajardo thanked Rider nation multiple times throughout his media availability Thursday for the texts, well-wishes and prayers he and his family have received throughout the pregnancy, something that stayed consistent through their time at the hospital.

“(There were) so many supportive people around us, a lot of nurses who are Riders fans, a lot of doctors who are Riders fans who came in and wished us well,” he chuckled.

Baby Luca may only be a couple of days old, but the resounding impact he’s had on his father both in life and in football has been felt by the elder Fajardo.

“I’m excited to be a dad. I feel like I’ve got some dad strength going — we had a workout today and I felt a little bit stronger today, I’m not sure if that was adrenaline or what,” he said.

The timing of the newest Fajardo’s entrance into the world is near impeccable from football standards, joining the Fajardo family in time for his dad to return under centre for Friday night’s tilt with the Elks.

“He must be a football fan,” Fajardo grinned. “We were a little bit worrisome about the timing when we were past the due date, if it came down to having the baby (Thursday) or sometime (Friday), or even later on Wednesday there was a jeopardy of me missing the game.

“I told you guys straight up from the get-go that I was going to miss, no matter how much time, to be there with my wife and my child, so to be fortunate enough to just miss one-and-half practices, he’s definitely, like I said, a football fan.”

