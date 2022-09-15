9 Londoners among 30-person group to split $1M Lotto Max win: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

Nine Londoners are among a group of 30 people from Southern Ontario who will be splitting a $1 million Lotto Max win, OLG reported Thursday.

The group won the prize through the March 18, 2022, Lotto Max draw, the agency said, listing Maureen Delainey, Clarke Ferris, David Ellis, Douglas Paul, Greg Marche, Mark Jancsar, Rik Denys, Sandra McDougall, and William Sabourin as being the lucky recipients from the Forest City.

The remaining 21 recipients hail from Arkona, Belmont, Burford, Dorchester, Dutton, Hickson, Ilderton, Ingersoll, Lucan, Maberly, Mount Brydges, Petrolia, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Woodstock, OLG says.

Delainey, 54, identified as the leader of the 30-person pool, said the group has been playing the Lotto Max lottery together for 15 years, with some participants meeting through work and others drawn in by family and friends.

“We play every Friday. I checked our ticket and to my surprise, it was a big winner!” she said in a statement issued by OLG.

Delainey was among four group members photographed recently at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto, where she told the agency that she would use her portion of the win to fix her car and put towards retirement.

It’s the second time this week that the OLG has announced a London resident to be the recipient of a $1 million Lotto Max win. On Tuesday, the agency reported that Londoner Amanda David had won $1 million through the June 7 Lotto Max draw. Last month, resident Lori Reive won $1 million through Encore.

The winning group as alphabetized by first name:

Adam Brodzinski of Woodstock

Bradley Dunn of Tavistock

Brian Chandler of Maberly

Clarke Ferris of London

Clayton Gillick of Dutton

Danielle Vanderdries of Ilderton

David Bond of Lucan

David Ellis of London

David Zylstra of Burford

Dianne Rice of St. Thomas

Douglas Paul of London

Greg Marche of London

Kirk McDonald of Ingersoll

Lynn Mackenzie of Arkona

Mark Frederick of Mount Brydges

Mark Jancsar of London

Maureen Delainey of London

Michael Brown of Petrolia

Michael Pollard of Tillsonburg

Michael Van Dongen of Dorchester

Rik Denys of London

Ryan Westendorp of St. Thomas

Sandra McDougall of London

Stephane Audet of St. Thomas

Terry Benbow of Hickson

Todd Schermerhorn of Ingersoll

Vernon Crinklaw of Belmont

Wayne Jackson of Thamesford

Wesley Groot of Ingersoll

William Sabourin of London