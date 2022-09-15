9 Londoners among 30-person group to split $1M Lotto Max win: OLG

Nine Londoners are among a group of 30 people from Southern Ontario who will be splitting a $1 million Lotto Max win, OLG reported Thursday.
The group won the prize through the March 18, 2022, Lotto Max draw, the agency said, listing Maureen Delainey, Clarke Ferris, David Ellis, Douglas Paul, Greg Marche, Mark Jancsar, Rik Denys, Sandra McDougall, and William Sabourin as being the lucky recipients from the Forest City.
The remaining 21 recipients hail from Arkona, Belmont, Burford, Dorchester, Dutton, Hickson, Ilderton, Ingersoll, Lucan, Maberly, Mount Brydges, Petrolia, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Woodstock, OLG says.
Delainey, 54, identified as the leader of the 30-person pool, said the group has been playing the Lotto Max lottery together for 15 years, with some participants meeting through work and others drawn in by family and friends.
“We play every Friday. I checked our ticket and to my surprise, it was a big winner!” she said in a statement issued by OLG.
Delainey was among four group members photographed recently at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto, where she told the agency that she would use her portion of the win to fix her car and put towards retirement.
It’s the second time this week that the OLG has announced a London resident to be the recipient of a $1 million Lotto Max win. On Tuesday, the agency reported that Londoner Amanda David had won $1 million through the June 7 Lotto Max draw. Last month, resident Lori Reive won $1 million through Encore.
The winning group as alphabetized by first name:
- Adam Brodzinski of Woodstock
- Bradley Dunn of Tavistock
- Brian Chandler of Maberly
- Clarke Ferris of London
- Clayton Gillick of Dutton
- Danielle Vanderdries of Ilderton
- David Bond of Lucan
- David Ellis of London
- David Zylstra of Burford
- Dianne Rice of St. Thomas
- Douglas Paul of London
- Greg Marche of London
- Kirk McDonald of Ingersoll
- Lynn Mackenzie of Arkona
- Mark Frederick of Mount Brydges
- Mark Jancsar of London
- Maureen Delainey of London
- Michael Brown of Petrolia
- Michael Pollard of Tillsonburg
- Michael Van Dongen of Dorchester
- Rik Denys of London
- Ryan Westendorp of St. Thomas
- Sandra McDougall of London
- Stephane Audet of St. Thomas
- Terry Benbow of Hickson
- Todd Schermerhorn of Ingersoll
- Vernon Crinklaw of Belmont
- Wayne Jackson of Thamesford
- Wesley Groot of Ingersoll
- William Sabourin of London
