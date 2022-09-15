N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex

Send this page to someone via email

A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.

The report by members of the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre and the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund details findings from meetings held in the Halifax area with survivors of Gabriel Wortman’s violence and others who interacted with the killer.

The report says participants in these meetings said the gunman, who worked as a denturist, used his clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., to exploit African Nova Scotian women and sex workers.

Participants reported that Wortman bragged about providing denture work at a reduced price and would exchange his services for sex when people could not pay the full cost.

The report also says the killer was known to make sexually suggestive comments to marginalized patients who visited his clinic.

The participants told the report’s authors they did not feel safe reporting the incidents of sexual violence or harassment to police because of previous experiences in which marginalized people were not believed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

