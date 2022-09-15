Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba reports 342 new COVID-19 cases in first week of September

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 5:45 pm
Photo of positive COVID-19 antigen tests View image in full screen
Positive (left) and negative (right) COVID-19 antigen rapid tests are pictured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Province of Manitoba is reporting 342 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 4-10.

The number is down from the week prior, when 475 cases were confirmed.

Read more: Winnipeg ICU doc says fall COVID bump may not hit as hard, but health system will be affected

Currently 65 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, while ten are in the intensive case unit.

Seven more Manitobans with the virus died in that week.

The province also says wastewater surveillance data for the City of Winnipeg as of Sept. 8 shows an increase in COVID-19 activity in comparison to the final week of August.

Trending Stories

The latest provincial update also says the positivity rate of lab tests was 19.9 per cent for the week of Sept. 4-10, a decrease from 22.5 per cent the week prior.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'End of COVID pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says' End of COVID pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagManitoba Health tagManitoba COVID-19 tagManitoba hospitals tagManitoba ICUs tagCity of Winnipeg wastewater testing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers