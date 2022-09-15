Manitoba reports 342 new COVID-19 cases in first week of September

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba is reporting 342 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 4-10.

The number is down from the week prior, when 475 cases were confirmed.

Currently 65 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, while ten are in the intensive case unit.

Seven more Manitobans with the virus died in that week.

The province also says wastewater surveillance data for the City of Winnipeg as of Sept. 8 shows an increase in COVID-19 activity in comparison to the final week of August.

The latest provincial update also says the positivity rate of lab tests was 19.9 per cent for the week of Sept. 4-10, a decrease from 22.5 per cent the week prior.

