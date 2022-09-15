Fire in northern Manitoba mine leads to evacuation of 177 workers

Mining operations at Lalor Mine in Snow Lake, Man., are on pause after a piece of underground equipment caught fire, twice.
Officials with Hudbay Minerals told Global News that 177 workers had to be evacuated after the rear tire of a piece of machinery caught on fire Wednesday.
A mine rescue team was called, and the fire was extinguished, but the same piece of equipment went up in flames again overnight.
Workers were safely evacuated a second time.
The mining company said Thursday that the equipment is being monitored and operations are expected to resume within the next day or so.
