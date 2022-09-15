Menu

Fire

Fire in northern Manitoba mine leads to evacuation of 177 workers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 1:08 pm
Snow Lake, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Snow Lake, Manitoba. Google Maps

Mining operations at Lalor Mine in Snow Lake, Man., are on pause after a piece of underground equipment caught fire, twice.

Officials with Hudbay Minerals told Global News that 177 workers had to be evacuated after the rear tire of a piece of machinery caught on fire Wednesday.

Read more: Proposed silica sand mine on First Nation territory still opposed by advocates

A mine rescue team was called, and the fire was extinguished, but the same piece of equipment went up in flames again overnight.

Workers were safely evacuated a second time.

The mining company said Thursday that the equipment is being monitored and operations are expected to resume within the next day or so.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines' Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines
Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines – Apr 19, 2022
