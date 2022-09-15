Visits to Hamilton’s Spencer Gorge this fall by ‘reservation only,’ says HCA

Send this page to someone via email

The manager of services with the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) says implementation of reservation system at Spencer Gorge is due to safety and overwhelming community interest in the area’s falls and parks.

The HCA’s Bruce Harschnitz says in recent years they’ve seen “thousands of people” overwhelm the area and the neighbouring community of Greensboro requiring limits on visitors as a safety precaution.

“So it’s to try and reduce the congestion in the area … increase safety and also increase the visitor experience for those coming to see the fall colors,” Harschnitz told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

He says Dundas Peak, Tews Falls and Webster Falls have become social media darlings in recent times, prior to and during the COVID pandemic, with many visitors posting selfies among the fall colors.

The outdoor recreation area did limit size and capacity and employ a reservation system in September 2020 for physical distancing in keeping with pandemic public health measures.

A scheduled visit allowed for one two-hour hike, rain or shine, to either of the falls on a weekend or weekday.

The same two-hour reserve blocks are in effect starting Saturday.

“You’ve got a two hour block of time that you can choose throughout the day, starting from 9 a.m.,” said Harschnitz.

“There’s one area which is the Tews Falls, that’s peak experience, and the other is the Webster Falls experience. So there are two separate areas because they’re not connected.”

A visit to one of those areas for two will run around $30, including admission fees at $10.50 per car plus a $5 per passenger fee and $10 for a reservation.

HCA membership pass holders get free admission, but will also have to dole out the reservation fee to book.

No walk-ups or drive-ups are allowed. Bylaw officers will be at the scene to enforce parking and no-stopping rules with increased fines around the waterfalls.

Parking tickets carry a $250 fine.

Pets are permitted, but must be leashed at all times. Drones are not permitted.

“Visitors should have good walking or hiking shoes, since it is a natural area and rugged terrain,” according to Harschnitz.

“There are tree roots and some gravel sections and other walking hazards like uneven terrain since; it is a rocky area.”

