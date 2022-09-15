Long queues not deterring mourners from seeing Queen Elizabeth: ‘We’ve lost someone special’

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pass through Westminster Hall over the coming days to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.

Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, will lie in state in London until Monday morning, the day of her state funeral. Mourners have been able to pay their respects since Wednesday.

Members of the public have been waiting in long lines to pay their respects to the queen. At one moment on Thursday morning, the line was reported to be almost seven kilometres long. It snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

Why are mourners waiting in such long lines to see the queen? Here’s what they’ve been saying.

Keith Smart

“Everybody in the crowd was impeccably behaved. There was no malice, everybody was friends. It was fantastic,” said Keith Smart, an engineer and British Army veteran. He told The Associated Press on Thursday he waited more than 10 hours for the chance to say his goodbye.

“And then, to come into that room and see that, I just broke down inside. I didn’t bow — I knelt to the floor, on my knees, bowed my head to the queen.”

View image in full screen Mourners queue near the London Eye for a chance to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state in Westminster Hall on Sept. 15, in London, England. Crystal Goomansingh/Global News

The display of mass mourning is an enormous logistical operation, with a designated 16-kilometre route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. Mourners are being given coloured wristbands, which are numbered and allow them to briefly leave the queue to use the washroom or get food and drink.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time, and 30 religious leaders from a range of faiths to stop and talk to those in line. Officials expect about 750,000 people to view the coffin before the lying in state ends on Monday.

View image in full screen The full queue route for Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state runs from Westminster Hall to Southwark Park in London, England. Officials expect about 750,000 people to view the queen’s coffin before the lying in state ends on Monday. Global News Graphic

Amy Tsai

“I’m just shocked,” 24-year-old Amy Tsai told Reuters on Thursday. She had travelled from Taiwan in May and had taken part in celebrations for the queen’s jubilee in June in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now I’m waiting in line to see her lying in state.”

View image in full screen Well-wishers waiting in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state on Sept. 15. These mourners were seen near the London Eye, which is about a kilometre from Westminster Hall where the queen is. Crystal Goomansingh/Global News

Paul Frances

“Late yesterday evening, I made a snap decision to wake up really early and come here,” Paul Frances, 72, told Reuters on Thursday.

“I wanted to be part of history.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying in state, outside Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 15. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Chris Bond

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” Chris Bond, who is from Truro in southwest England, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. He also attended the lying-in-state of the queen’s mother in 2002.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come.”

View image in full screen An outdoor screen on Southbank plays a film about Queen Elizabeth II’s royal visit to Leith as well-wishers stand in the queue along Southbank for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday in London, England. David Ramos/Getty Images

Gina Carver

“To give up my day queuing is nothing compared to what she’s done for 70 years,” Gina Carver told The Associated Press on Wednesday. She is from Tunbridge Wells in southern England.

Story continues below advertisement

“And she does feel like our grandmother.”

View image in full screen Members of the public queue by the National Theatre on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, on Thursday. Aaron Chown/PA via AP

Chris Imafidon

“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” said Chris Imafidon, who was sixth in line when he spoke to The Associated Press early Wednesday.

“I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying in state, outside Westminster Hall in London, on Thursday. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Kenneth Taylor

“We’ve lost someone special,” a tearful Kenneth Taylor told Reuters on Wednesday. The 72-year-old stayed overnight in a tent to be one of the first in the queue.

“Her service to this country was really steadfast and unswerving. And she’s probably what I would call the queen of queens.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Well-wishers stand in the queue for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II by the river Thames across from the houses of Parliament on Thursday in London, England. David Ramos/Getty Images

Mark Bonser

“She’s given 70 years of her life to us. I’m sure I can give 24 hours of mine, just give that respect to her,” 59-year-old Mark Bonser, from Doncaster in northern England, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The queen was “everybody’s second mother.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Wednesday. Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters