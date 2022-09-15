700 litres of fuel stolen from storage tanks in Elgin County: OPP

OPP are investigating after 700 litres of fuel was stolen from storage tanks near London, Ont.
Police say the theft was reported Tuesday at about 9:13 a.m., at an address on Wonderland Road in Southwold Township.
Police said someone entered the property after damaging a locked gate and removed the locks from the storage tanks.
The theft is valued at over $1,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
