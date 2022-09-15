700 litres of fuel stolen from storage tanks in Elgin County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after 700 litres of fuel was stolen from storage tanks near London, Ont.

Police say the theft was reported Tuesday at about 9:13 a.m., at an address on Wonderland Road in Southwold Township.

Police said someone entered the property after damaging a locked gate and removed the locks from the storage tanks.

The theft is valued at over $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.