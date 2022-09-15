Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

700 litres of fuel stolen from storage tanks in Elgin County: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 8:06 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP

OPP are investigating after 700 litres of fuel was stolen from storage tanks near London, Ont.

Police say the theft was reported Tuesday at about 9:13 a.m., at an address on Wonderland Road in Southwold Township.

Read more: Police investigate stabbing in London, Ont., youth in custody

Police said someone entered the property after damaging a locked gate and removed the locks from the storage tanks.

Trending Stories

The theft is valued at over $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagTheft tagInvestigation tagElgin County tagFuel tagWonderland Road tagSouthwold Township tag700 litres tagstorage tanks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers