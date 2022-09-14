Body of Red Deer man found, ruled homicide by Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man was found dead near an oil lease road off Township Road 310 in Mountain View County Sept. 12.

The body of Red Deer, Alta. resident Alhaji Fofanah was discovered by a local hunter Monday, according to an RCMP news release issued Wednesday.

Didsbury RCMP responded to the call at 8:30 p.m. and confirmed the man was deceased, according to the release.

Fofanah’s death was ruled a homicide by police following an autopsy in Calgary completed by the chief medical examiner.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this death, the recent whereabouts of Fofanah or any suspicious activity in the area of Township Road 310 on Monday evening to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-80-222-8477 or online.

Didsbury, Alta. is located approximately 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

