Three people found dead after vehicle found submerged north of Green Lake, Sask.

Three people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged off Highway 155 at the Beaver River Bridge, north of Green Lake, Sask.

Meadow Lake RCMP received a call on Monday night of a potentially submerged vehicle, and after the RCMP’s police dog service, collision reconstruction and underwater recovery team were called to the scene, the vehicle was located the next day.

Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Durocher, 25-year-old Morgan Boyer and 31-year-old Conrad McDonald were found inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

Meadow Lake RCMP said they are still investigating.

