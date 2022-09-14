Menu

Canada

Chair of N.S. shooting inquiry worries budget constraints could tether RCMP watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Senior RCMP officer pushed to keep secret safety bulletin on N.S. killer' Senior RCMP officer pushed to keep secret safety bulletin on N.S. killer
The RCMP's second-in-command testified at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission Friday. National Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan discussed public alerting, surplus police vehicles, inter-agency management issues, and a teleconference that has dogged the commissioner with accusations of political interference. As Callum Smith reports, Brennan says the RCMP has already taken some lessons from the April 2020 killing rampage.

The chairman of Nova Scotia’s mass shooting inquiry has raised concerns that budget constraints could end up tethering investigations by the watchdog agency that oversees complaints against the RCMP.

Michael MacDonald asked today whether it was a “blatant affront” to the independence of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP that before opening a probe it has to notify the minister of public safety about available funding.

Read more: N.S. inquiry - Senior RCMP officer pushed to withhold safety bulletin on killer

While the oversight agency has the power to start its own inquiries, agency chairperson Michelaine Lahaie confirmed that as part of the process she must first send a letter assuring the minister there are sufficient resources.

MacDonald asked if this raised the possibility “police misconduct can go unaccounted for, because there’s not enough money left in your budget,” and then he added this “sounds a little concerning to me.”

Lahaie says ensuring enough funding “is an issue of concern,” and it’s something she’s also spoken about at the parliamentary committee that oversees public safety and national security.

The panel discussion on police accountability is part of the inquiry’s look into how to improve policing after a mass shooting that saw 22 people killed by a gunman driving a replica patrol vehicle on April 18-19, 2020.

Click to play video: 'N.S. policing structure discussed at mass shooting inquiry' N.S. policing structure discussed at mass shooting inquiry

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
