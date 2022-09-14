Missing Thompson man has difficulty remembering his whereabouts, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re concerned about a missing Thompson man, who is known to have difficulty remembering where his home is when he goes out for a walk.

Steven Daniel Linklater, 62, was last spotted at his Cree Road home in the northern Manitoba city, police said.

Steven Linklater. Manitoba RCMP

He’s described as six feet and 170 pounds, and with dark, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He usually wears a black toque and may be walking with a cane.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:22 Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases – Jul 28, 2022