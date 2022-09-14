980 CFPL extends partnership with London Knights for another 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

A sense of familiarity will continue for local hockey fans as London’s 980 CFPL news talk radio station announced Wednesday that its broadcasting partnership with the London Knights has been extended for five additional years.

Mike Stubbs, host of 980 CFPL’s London Live, is also set to continue the role as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

“The partnership between the London Knights and 980 CFPL makes perfect sense,” Stubbs said. “Both have meant so much to this community for such a long time.

“It’s a dream come true to be involved with the best in hockey and in broadcasting,” he continued. “I feel very lucky to be part of this.”

“Mike is not only the best voice in hockey, he’s also been an important part of the London Knights and its history,” said Dale Hunter, head coach of the London Knights.

“It’s a great partnership with Corus, the Knights and Mike Stubbs,” added Mark Hunter, general manager of the London Knights. “Those three things intertwined equals winning.”

“This partnership with Corus provides us with a massive platform to better engage with our fans and we couldn’t be happier to be working together for another five years,” he added.

The station first started airing every home and away game for the Knights back in 2016.

“Over the past five years, we’ve come up with really creative ways to enhance the fan experience at our games and I think with this new five-year agreement we will do even more,” said Alex Brown, director of marketing.

On Sept. 30, 980 CFPL celebrates a century of serving the London community and is set to commemorate the milestone at the Knight’s home opening game that day.

“The London Knights organization is the cornerstone of our local and regional sports community, and we are very proud to be a part of their family,” said Trudy Kitchen, 980 CFPL program director. “We look forward to continued growth and success together.”

