Orillia OPP seize $100,000 in cash and cocaine

A 20-year-old Orillia, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized cocaine and $100,000 in cash earlier this month.

On Sept. 2, officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with OPP canine and other departments, executed a search warrant at a residence in the southwest end of Orillia.

Police reportedly seized more than 300 grams of cocaine and approximately $100,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, Dakota Funge from Orillia faces four charges, including possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Sept. 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

