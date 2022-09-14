Menu

Canada

Canada to yield more crops in 2022 as farmers recover from last year’s drought: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Near-ideal crop conditions good for farmers, consumers in Alberta' Near-ideal crop conditions good for farmers, consumers in Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Near-ideal crop conditions good for farmers, consumers in Alberta – Aug 30, 2022

Statistics Canada says Canadian farmers are on track to produce a better crop this year than they did in 2021.

Early production estimates suggest crop yields will be higher because of better growing conditions in Western Canada.

The region was affected by severe drought in 2021. But since June of 2022, much of the Prairies has received consistent precipitation.

Read more: 2022 could be ‘most expensive’ year ever for Canadian farmers. Why?

Statistics Canada says it expects higher production levels this year for many crops, including canola, barley, soybeans and corn.

The most dramatic yield increases will likely be wheat. Nationally, wheat production is projected to increase by 55.6 per cent year-over-year to 34.7 million tonnes in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Clean fuel regulations driving up demand for canola, but can farmers keep up?' Clean fuel regulations driving up demand for canola, but can farmers keep up?
Clean fuel regulations driving up demand for canola, but can farmers keep up? – Aug 20, 2022

Statistics Canada says wheat production in Alberta, which was particularly hard-hit by last year’s drought, is projected to increase by 80.1 per cent this year to 11.6 million tonnes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
