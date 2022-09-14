Menu

Energy sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets move higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 12:14 pm
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Gains in the energy sector helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved up, a day after posting their worse day since June 2020.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.60 points at 19,762.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.89 points at 31,185.86. The S&P 500 index was up 18.93 points at 3,951.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.01 points at 11,705.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.07 cents US compared with 76.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.88 at US$89.19 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 43 cents at US$8.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$1,716.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.53 a pound.

