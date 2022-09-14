Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest third person in 2020 attempted murder investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 11:52 am
Milner Ridge Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
Milner Ridge Correctional Centre. Province of Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP charged a third individual in an attempted murder investigation related to a 2020 incident in West St. Paul.

A 44-year-old man, who was already in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, was charged Friday with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and forcible confinement, police said.

The charges are connected with an incident in May 2020, which RCMP said involved a 32-year-old woman who was seriously assaulted and left in a ditch.

Read more: Winnipeg woman wanted on attempted murder charge

Two women were arrested around the time the victim was discovered, and charged with similar offences, as well as sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim had been assaulted in Winnipeg, driven outside the city — where she continued to be assaulted — and left in the ditch. She was able to get to a nearby home for help and was taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman' Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman
Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman – Oct 6, 2021
RCMP tagAssault tagManitoba RCMP tagAttempted Murder tagcrime in Manitoba tagsuspect arrested tagMilner Ridge Correctional Centre tag

