Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit restarting routine immunization clinics in schools

With a new school year underway, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is partnering with local school boards to resume annual school-based immunization clinics.

The clinics, which are starting in September, will help students get up to date on routine immunizations for Hepatitis B, Meningococcal Conjugate (Men-C-ACYW), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV-9).

This publicly funded, routine immunization program, normally offered to students in Grade 7, will also be offered to students in Grade 8 who may be behind on their routine immunizations due to pandemic-related disruptions.

The health unit is sending home information with all eligible students through the schools in advance of the clinics.

Dr. Colin Lee, the unit’s associate medical officer of health, said he is excited to see the program return to schools this fall.

“The school-based immunization program is an effective way to reach and vaccinate youth. It not only significantly reduces their risk of hepatitis B, meningococcal meningitis and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections, but also decreases cancers caused by HPV and hepatitis B infections,” Lee said.

“It also provides a convenient way for students to receive their vaccine in a familiar and comfortable environment.”

The health unit recommends child and youth get immunized according to the publicly funded immunization schedule for Ontario to help give them the best protection against certain preventable diseases and help reduce the risk of outbreaks in school.

The health unit also reminds parents and caregivers that Meningococcal disease is one of the designated diseases under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), which requires children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school to be appropriately immunized unless they have a valid exemption.

Despite not being in ISPA, the health unit said the Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines are still strongly recommended.

Parents and caregivers can update their child’s immunization records and can catch up on any outstanding routine immunizations.

For more information about vaccines given in Grade 7 and the diseases they prevent, parents and caregivers can visit SMDHU’s website. People can also speak with a public health professional by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

