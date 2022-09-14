Ontario legislature to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Members of Ontario’s legislature are set to pay tribute today to Queen Elizabeth II.

Premier Doug Ford, interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns and the independent members, which includes the Liberals, are due to give speeches.

Before the tributes, the members of provincial parliament will also be able to take part in an optional group ceremony to reaffirm oaths of allegiance to the King.

Following the speeches in honour of the Queen — who died last Thursday — the legislature is expected to adjourn until Oct. 25, the day after the municipal elections.

Earlier this week, Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell proclaimed the accession of King Charles III in a ceremony at the legislature.

There is also a book of condolences on display for the public, which Ford and Dowdeswell signed on Friday.