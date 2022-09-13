Saskatchewan proclaims September 19 to honour Queen Elizabeth, no provincial stat holiday

Send this page to someone via email

As a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the Saskatchewan government proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19, as a day to commemorate her service.

“Her late Majesty’s seven decades of selfless public service is an honourable legacy,” stated Premier Scott Moe in a press release.

“We will pay tribute to her incredible dedication and commemorate her 70-year reign in a memorial service in our capital city – the Queen City.”

Books of condolences are available for people to sign at the Legislative Building, Government House, at City Halls in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as online at the website of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.

According to the release, a memorial service will be held on September 19 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina.

Flags in the province will remain at half-mast until sunset on Monday.

The province said Sept. 19 has not been designated as a provincial public statutory holiday.

