Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan proclaims September 19 to honour Queen Elizabeth, no provincial stat holiday

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 7:08 pm
The Saskatchewan government proclaims a day to honour and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 with a memorial service in Regina. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government proclaims a day to honour and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 with a memorial service in Regina.

As a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the Saskatchewan government proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19, as a day to commemorate her service.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

“Her late Majesty’s seven decades of selfless public service is an honourable legacy,” stated Premier Scott Moe in a press release.

“We will pay tribute to her incredible dedication and commemorate her 70-year reign in a memorial service in our capital city – the Queen City.”

Books of condolences are available for people to sign at the Legislative Building, Government House, at City Halls in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as online at the website of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.

Trending Stories

Read more: Majority of Canadians unaffected by Queen Elizabeth’s death: poll

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release, a memorial service will be held on September 19 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina.

Flags in the province will remain at half-mast until sunset on Monday.

The province said Sept. 19 has not been designated as a provincial public statutory holiday.

Click to play video: 'Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II' Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagQueen Elizabeth II tagMemorial Service tagcommemoration tagProvince of Saskatchewan tagproclamation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers