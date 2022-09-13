Manitoba to recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will be recognizing Sept. 19 as a day of mourning to encourage Manitobans to pay their respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, premier Heather Stefanson announced Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier Tuesday that next Monday will be a holiday for federal employees to coincide with the queen’s funeral, leaving the provinces to decide how they would observe the sombre occasion.

Manitoba schools and child care facilities will remain open as usual – the premier is encouraging all schools to observe a moment of silence on the day.

All non-essential government services and offices will be closed for the day.

Additionally, a 21-gun salute will take place on the south grounds of the legislative building at the same time as the federal service in Ottawa.

This will be followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

“I encourage all Manitobans to take a moment to reflect on Her late Majesty’s special relationship with our province and her countless contributions to our country and the entire Commonwealth,” said Stefanson.

The public is welcome to sign books of condolence for the duration of the period of mourning which ends the day of the funeral, at the Manitoba Legislature, Winnipeg City Hall, Brandon City Hall, Steinbach City Hall and Thompson City Hall.