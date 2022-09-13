Menu

Canada

Manitoba to recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 7:34 pm
The Saskatchewan government proclaims a day to honour and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 with a memorial service in Regina. View image in full screen
Manitoba will be recognizing Sept. 19 as a day of mourning to encourage Manitobans to pay their respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, premier Heather Stefanson announced Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier Tuesday that next Monday will be a holiday for federal employees to coincide with the queen’s funeral, leaving the provinces to decide how they would observe the sombre occasion.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

Manitoba schools and child care facilities will remain open as usual – the premier is encouraging all schools to observe a moment of silence on the day.

All non-essential government services and offices will be closed for the day.

Additionally, a 21-gun salute will take place on the south grounds of the legislative building at the same time as the federal service in Ottawa.

This will be followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

Read more: Ontario will not have provincial holiday Monday to mark Queen’s death

“I encourage all Manitobans to take a moment to reflect on Her late Majesty’s special relationship with our province and her countless contributions to our country and the entire Commonwealth,” said Stefanson.

The public is welcome to sign books of condolence for the duration of the period of mourning which ends the day of the funeral, at the Manitoba Legislature, Winnipeg City Hall, Brandon City Hall, Steinbach City Hall and Thompson City Hall.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s death triggers wave of complex emotions' Queen’s death triggers wave of complex emotions
