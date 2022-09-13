Children’s medicine shortage leaving some Sask. pharmacy shelves bare

Send this page to someone via email

Parents may be having difficulty buying children’s Advil and Tylenol these days.

A lack of the two medications is resulting in some pharmacies across Saskatchewan to move those typical over-the-counter medications behind it instead.

“I’m aware that some pharmacies have already taken it from over the counter space to behind the counter,” says Olaide Alafia, a pharmacist at Evergreen Clinic Pharmacy in Saskatoon, “in a way to ration the amount that each patient gets.”

Alafia says there’s a backlog with ordering more shipments, and has noticed the trend for around two months.

“We usually get a lot when we do order, but we’ve completely run out. I’d say it’s been about three weeks (without children’s Tylenol).”

She does still have a few children’s Advil on the shelf, but there will be no more once those are bought.

“The manufacturer is saying that the demand seems to be more than the supply, and they’re having issues with (the) supply chain and logistics,” says Alafia.

Loblaws says they’ve seen an increase in demand for children’s medication due to the nationwide shortage of kids Advil and Tylenol.

“This increase, in addition to supply issues experienced by our vendor partners has meant that at times, stores may be waiting longer for their next shipment to arrive,” says Loblaws in a statement.

“We are actively working with our vendor partners to manage the flow of goods, and ensure shelves are stocked as the product becomes available. At times, stores may implement purchase limits to manage supply, which will be clearly marked with signage,” the statement concludes.

Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan CEO Michael Fougere says supply chain issues aren’t the sole cause for delays in the medication.

“It would probably be fair to say that some of the production levels are not what they used to be prior to the pandemic.”

“I think manufacturers will be stepping up their production to meet the demand,” adds Fougere.

Some pharmacists says this situation may gain more attention due to how common the two children’s medications are, but they do have other alternatives.

“Parents should not be concerned about not being able to treat their children’s ailments,” begins Fougere. “Pharmacists are there to assist them all the time.”

Alafia adds policies are in place if a pharmacy doesn’t have the desired medicine, such as recommending alternatives, or a visit to another location.

“Parents and caregivers shouldn’t panic. If you are able to get the supply, just buy enough. Just as a way of looking out for the entire society.”

