City of Waterloo announces lineup for this year’s Lumen Festival

The City of Waterloo has announced the lineup for this year’s Lumen Festival, which annually has artists explore the interplay of light, art and technology.

The 2022 festival, which occurs on Sept. 24 from 6-11 p.m., will feature more than 30 installations as well as performances from 50 artists.

“We are excited to have the community come together to celebrate the return of full-scale Lumen this year,” Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky stated, referring to two years of restrictions relating to the COVID pandemic.

“This year’s festival offers bold installations and amazing opportunities to experience the art produced by many acclaimed artists.”

Some of the more notable installations include Calling all Cyborgs, Camera Obscura | Projected City and a glass torchwork demonstration.

There will also be indie-classical electronica performances from Nü Ears Ensemble and Stealth as well as Loop Pedal Violist Kathryn Patricia-Cobbler from Ottawa.

The full roster of installations and performances can be found at lumenfestival.ca